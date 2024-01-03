Arnhold LLC Lowers Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lear accounts for about 2.0% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Lear worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,518. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

