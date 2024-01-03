Arnhold LLC Takes $241,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 225,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,253. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

