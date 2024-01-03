Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 266,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

