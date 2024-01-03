Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 134,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period.

DFAX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,495. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

