Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 223,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,807. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

