iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,972. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

