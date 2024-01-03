Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after buying an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 539,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.