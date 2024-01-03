J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.36. 570,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

