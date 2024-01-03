J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 304,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
