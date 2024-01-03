JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 1,065,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,716. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

