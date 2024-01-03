Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 38,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 4,990,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

