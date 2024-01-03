Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 38,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Infosys Stock Performance
NYSE:INFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 4,990,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
