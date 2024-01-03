DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 553,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,721.0 days.
DiaSorin Stock Performance
DSRLF remained flat at $99.78 during trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.
DiaSorin Company Profile
