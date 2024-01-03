CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CKX Lands Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 101.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.
About CKX Lands
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
