CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CKX Lands Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 101.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands

About CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 9,278.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.95% of CKX Lands worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.