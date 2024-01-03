Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Grows By 16.7%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $33.80.

About Guardian Capital Group



Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Further Reading

