Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Grows By 16.7%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $33.80.
About Guardian Capital Group
