Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Up 16.9% in December

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. 90,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

