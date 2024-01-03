Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down to $16.14

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.14, but opened at $15.52. Snap shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 3,147,577 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Snap Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

