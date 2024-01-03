Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.85

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 92944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 807,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.