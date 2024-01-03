Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Down 30%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 30% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 201,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 65,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.63.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.