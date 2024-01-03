MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 5.4%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.75. 84,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 255,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.61 and a beta of 2.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after purchasing an additional 319,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

