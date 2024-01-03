Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5.6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 407,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,170,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.



