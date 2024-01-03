iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,431. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
