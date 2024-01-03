IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 220,278 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 393,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,922. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

