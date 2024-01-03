SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Trimmed by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. 1,844,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

