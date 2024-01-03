iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Windsor Wealth Management Inc.

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

