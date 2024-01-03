Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBR stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

