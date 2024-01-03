GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 159,305 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,305 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Sempra worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

SRE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 391,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

