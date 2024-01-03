Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

