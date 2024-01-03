The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 66,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 64.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

