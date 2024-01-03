The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $191.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.