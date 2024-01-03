Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 7.1%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 186,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 884,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

