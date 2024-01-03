Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 2,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 67,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $545.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.