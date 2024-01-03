HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 1.7%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.77 and last traded at $67.32. 26,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 305,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

