Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Decreases By 14.6%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.56. 176,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.