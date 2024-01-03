Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In other news, President Jeffrey B. Lown purchased 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $29,914.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,544.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 91,611 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 76.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

CHMI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 132,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,816. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.