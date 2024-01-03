First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FCF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 148,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. FMR LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

