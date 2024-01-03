Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE ENZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 23,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,130. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 405,100 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

