Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.69. 137,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

