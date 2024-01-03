HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 191 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 431,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,945. General Electric has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

