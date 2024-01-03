HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

