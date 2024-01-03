HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,137. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.