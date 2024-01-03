NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.1 %

BMO stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.85. 83,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

