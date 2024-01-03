NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,318,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,489,254. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

