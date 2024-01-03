NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 359 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Netflix stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $472.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.54. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

