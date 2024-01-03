NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 99,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,843. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

