Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $943.08 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and $943.08 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,502,626,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

