DigiByte Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $148.79 million and $7.90 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00152424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.33 or 0.00544969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00047096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00367908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00200522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,738,483,117 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

