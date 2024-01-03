Waves Price Hits $2.65 (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Waves has a market cap of $300.98 million and $146.88 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00006170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 113,448,100 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

