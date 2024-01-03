DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00124585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.