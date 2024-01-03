EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 33,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. EverCommerce has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $145,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $145,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,377.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,862 shares of company stock valued at $716,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

