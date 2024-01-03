NorthRock Partners LLC Has $55.05 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,745 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 2,173,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

